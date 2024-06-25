CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Cricket Association congratulate Riyan Parag to be selected For Team India

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated Riyan Parag for becoming the first cricketer from the northeast to be selected in the Indian team.

“This is the best news of the day! Our very own Assam boy becomes the first cricketer from the North East to join the ‘Men in Blue’ club. Dear Riyan, many congratulations for becoming a part of Team India’s T20 International Series against Zimbabwe,” he said on X.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) also congratulated Riyan on being selected for Team India. ACA President Taranga Gogoi said: “It’s a very proud moment for us. We congratulate Riyan on this special occasion. I hope Riyan will continue to work hard and perform for Team India in the days to come.”

Meanwhile, member of senior selection committee of ACA Satyagopal Chakraborty congratulated Riyan for his inclusion in the Indian team. Talking to The Sentinel he said, “Riyan has played superb cricket throughout the season. He worked very hard to reach this position. What good I found in him in the recent past is that he is playing very sensible cricket.”

Also Read: Assam Lad Riyan Parag Included In India's Squad For Zimbabwe Tour

Also Watch: