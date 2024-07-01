Develop indoor facility in all districts a priority: ACA President Taranga Gogoi

Special General Meeting of ACA held in city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Special General Body Meeting of the Assam Cricket Association was held at the premises of ACA Stadium, Barsapara on Sunday. Representatives from all affiliated and playing member units of the association were attended in it.

The meeting, chaired by ACA President Taranga Gogoi, discussed several key issues like the formation of Standing and other Cricket Sub-Committees for the 2024-25 season, ongoing infrastructure development projects, activity of ACA Academy, coaches and umpires development programmes and others. The meeting also hailed the selection of Riyan Parag in the national team.

Later talking to the media persons the president of ACA Taranga Gogoi said, “We have been working with some specific plans to develop the game in the State further and for that we need good infrastructure along with quality coaches and umpires who can help us to produce top-notch players. We have discussed on these issues during the meeting and gathered opinions from the representatives of the various member units.”

He also said, “Assam Cricket Association has given priority to create indoor practice facilities in every district of the State. Some of the districts have already developed the infrastructure for indoor training and I am optimistic that similar facilities will be available in all other districts very soon.”

Meanwhile Gogoi added that the meeting also hailed the selection of Riyan Parag in the national team. “Riyan’s inclusion in the national team has made us very happy. Hope He will be in the playing XI and will be able to cement his place in the national team through good performance.”

The meeting was also attended by the secretary Tridib Konwar, vice president Rajdeep Oja, treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, joint secretary Rajendra Singh and other Apex Council Members of ACA.

