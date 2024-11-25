DDSA Dedicates New Sports Complex to Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) during its special general meeting on Sunday, dedicated the newly built sports complex located at the Dibrugarh Outdoor Stadium in the name of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The sports complex was officially named as the “Sarbananda Sonowal Sports Complex” in recognition of his remarkable contributions to sports and development in the region.

During his tenure as the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2014 to 2016 and as Chief Minister of Assam from 2016-2021, Sonowal played a crucial role in initiating several mega sports projects, including the construction of a multi-sports facility, cricket gallery, flood lights and sports hostel at the Outdoor Stadium.

Bhaskar Gogoi, Vice President of DDSA, said, “This is a historic moment for Dibrugarh and the entire sports community. Today marks the birth of the Sarbananda Sonowal Sports Complex.” The dedication of the sports complex signifies the deep appreciation and gratitude towards Sonowal’s efforts in promoting sports and development in the region.

Furthermore, it was announced during the meeting that there are plans to upgrade the existing sports facilities, including the Outdoor Stadium and DDSA Cricket Academy, to transform them into a fully-fledged sports complex.

This move aims to enhance the sporting infrastructure in Dibrugarh and attract more sporting events to the region.

