Dilip Mohanty, Nazneen Rahman win triple crown in ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dilip Mohanty and Nazneen Rahman lifted the triple crown in the ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city on Thursday. Dilip Mohanty lifted +45 men’s singles, +45 men’s doubles and +45 mixed doubles while Nazneen won +45 ladies singles, +45 ladies doubles and +45 mixed doubles titles.

The brief prize distribution ceremony were attended by the officials of All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta, general secretary and Diganta Jyoti Gogoi, joint secretary. They also distributed the awards.

Final results: MEN’S SINGLES +35: Ribhaskar Thoudam beat Prasurya Borah 6-0, 6-2. MEN’S SINGLES +45: Dilip Mohanty beat Rohit Lala 6-0, 6-1. MEN’S SINGLES +55: Hekim Ali beat Amlandeep Das 6-0, 6-1. LADIES SINGLES +35: Rani Kaur Marwa beat Naina Mittal 6-0, 6-0.

LADIES SINGLES +45 (FINAL ROUND): Nazneen Rahman beat Sanchita Sarma 6-1, 6-1. MEN’S DOUBLES +45: Dilip Mohanty / Shahnawaz Zaffar Beat Rajeeb Bora / Rajiv Dutta 6-1, 6-3. MEN’S DOUBLES +55: Randeep Baruah / Hekim Ali Beat Tiken Chandra Basumatary / Shibu Mathew 6-1, 6-3. LADIES DOUBLES +45 (FINAL ROUND): Bhagya Ayyavoo / Nazneen Rahman beat Mrinmoyee Goswami Sarma / Sujata Sarma (W/O). MIXED DOUBLES +35: Rani Kaur Marwa / Prasurya Borah beat Sujata Sarma / Anshuman Dutta 7-6(4), 7-5. MIXED DOUBLES +45: Nazneen Rahman / Dilip Mohanty beat Sanchita Sarma / Subhash Kalita 6-1, 6-1.MEN’S DOUBLES +35: Prasurya Borah/Samrat Mahanta beat Amlandeep Das /Anshuman Dutta 6-3, 6-3.

