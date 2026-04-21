Dominant Assam and Manipur Record Huge Wins in 2nd North East Rising Cup U-15 Girls Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam and Manipur showcased dominant performances on Monday in the 2nd North East Rising Cup (U-15 Girls), securing emphatic victories in their respective fixtures. While host Assam maintained their winning momentum, registering a massive 267-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung, Manipur at the Judges Field delivered a masterclass in efficiency, thrashing Nagaland by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: Fulung: Assam: 294/4 (35 overs)- Aradhya Dutta 87, Ankita Chetri not out 74, Kumkum Ahmed not out 56; Yamini Singh 2/36; Arunachal Pradesh: 27 (17 overs)- Saumya Maurya 13; Pinky Guwala 3/5.

Judges’ field: Nagaland 31 (23.3 overs)- Suchitra Devi Waikhom 3/4, Kebisana Puyam 2/3, Laishram Linthoi Chanu 2/3; Manipur: 33/0 (1.3 overs), Vivienne Laishram 25 no.

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