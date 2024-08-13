Durand Cup: Bodoland FC wins over BSF to Keep their Knockout Chances Alive

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bodoland FC prevailed over Border Security Force FT (4-3) in a seven goal thriller to keep their knockout chances alive in Group E of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Monday. Jwngbla Brahma scored a brace while Mitinga Dwimary and Sibra Narzary scored for the hosts. Kishori scored twice and Asif Khan also found the target for the BSF men.

Bodoland finished their group stage campaign with six points while BSF FT, who lost all their three matches, could not register a point.

The hosts stunned BSF by scoring in the second minute of the match. Momocha Singh’s early cross was expertly finished by Mitinga Dwimary to give them an early lead.

BSF equalised within four minutes of the second half. Kishori made full use of a miscommunication in the back between Danswrang Basumatry and the goalkeeper Daoga Brahma. Kishori latched on the loose pass and rounded the goalkeeper to score his team’s first goal of the tournament.

Bodoland pushed for the lead and received a penalty for a foul by the captain Mohammad Aasif on Zacharie Mbenda. The spot kick was converted by Jwngbla Brahma to give Bodoland the lead and within eight minutes, the local side increased their lead. Bilson Daimari’s cross from the right was headed in by substitute Sibra Narzary past the outstretched hands of the BSF goalkeeper.

Kishori scored his second of the match, beating the offside trap from a free-kick and finishing past the goalkeeper to make the score 3-2. The BSF side did not have much time to celebrate as Jwngbla Brahma scored a left footed stunner from outside the penalty box to retain the two goal lead for the local side.

Bodoland were reduced to ten men soon, as right back Bilson Daimari was shown the marching orders for shoving BSF’s Lakhwinder to the ground, which slowed down their efforts to score more goals. BSF took full advantage of the extra man and scored their third in the 89th minute. Kishori setup Asif Khan inside the box and the substitute’s right footed shot went inside the goal under the hands of the Bodoland goalkeeper.

