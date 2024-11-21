Dynamo Club, Guwahati City FC win in GSA A Division Football League at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dynamo Club beat Navajyoti Club 2-0 on the final day of the relegation round match of the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. N Dhanbir Singh scored both the goals for Dynamo in each half of the game.

Meanwhile in the other game Guwahati city FC thrashed Young amateur 5-0. Ranjan Naik, Narayan Rabha, Laksman Baglari (2), And Ajoy Boro scored in the game.

All four teams completed their campaign in the competition with these matches. Guwahati City FC and Young Amateur Club, stayed bottom at the points table, relegated from the A Division League this season.

Also Read: GSA A Division Football League: Maharana Athletic Club and Gauhati Town Club matches end 1-1 draw

Also Watch: