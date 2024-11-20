Local Sports

GSA A Division Football League: Maharana Athletic Club and Gauhati Town Club matches end 1-1 draw

Maharana Athletic Club and Gauhati Town Club played to a 1-1 draw in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today.
GSA A Division Football League
GUWAHATI: Maharana Athletic Club and Gauhati Town Club played to a 1-1 draw in the GSA A Division Football League  at the Nehru Stadium here today. N Henry Singh put ahead Gauhati Town Club in 14th minute, while Maharana Athletic Club equalized through a penalty which was converted to goal by Samar Kumar in the dying minutes (90+4'). In the other game FC Green Valley and Sunrise Athletic Club also played 1-1 draw at the same venue. Nelson Rymbai (8') gave Sunrise the lead, but Green Valley leveled the score through an Ambar Chetri’s own goal in 60th minute.

