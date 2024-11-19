Guwahati City FC (GCFC), Young Amateur relegated in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City FC (GCFC) and Dynamo Club played a goalless draw in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. In another match of the day, Young Amateur Club and Navajyoti Club also played to a 1-1 draw. Hitjyoti Kachari scored in the 8th minute for Navajyoti while Pemba Rai scored the equalizer for Young Amateur in the 60th minute.

After today’s results Guwahati City FC and Young Amateur Club have been relegated from the A Division League. Guwahati city FC collected 6 points from 9 games and Young Amateur earned 7 points from the same number of matches. On the other hand Navajyoti Club (12 points from 9 games) and Dynamo (11 points from 9 matches) retained their position in the League for the next season.

