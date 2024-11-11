Gauhati Town Club defeats Nabajyoti Club to win GSA A Division Football League tittle

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club collected full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Nabajyoti Club by a solitary goal at the Nehru Stadium here today. The all important goal of the match was scored by N Henery Singh three minutes before the final whistle.

With this game the sixth round of the competition came to an end today. Sunrise AC are top of the points table with 16 points and Gauhati Town Club (13 points) are at the second spot.

