Gauhati Town Club (GTC), Stallion Cricket Club register win in Guwahati Premier League Cricket at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) defeated City Cricket Club by 2 wickets in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. In the second game of the day Stallion Cricket Club won by 2 wickets against 91 Yards Club.

Brief scores: 1st match: City Cricket club 148-7 (20 overs), Rahul Hazarika 64, Romario Sharma 23, Shekharjyoti Barman 2-22, Gauhati Town club 149-8 (19.4 overs), Sumit Ghadigaonkar 56, Saahil Jain 26, Dibakar Johori 4-26, Abhijot Singh Sidhu 3-32.

2nd match: 91 Yards Club 171-9 (20 overs), Gunjanjyoti Deka 40, Mrigen Talukdar 35 no Jaskirat Singh 31, Dipjyoti Saikia 3-30, Himanshu Saraswat 2-16, Roshan Alam 2-34, Stallion Cricket Club 175-8 (18.5 overs), Joshua Ben 59, Nihar Deka 35, Shubham Kumar Gupta 2-33, Mohit Khatri 2-38.

