Gauhati Town Club, Maharana Athletic Club win in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club and Maharana Athletic Club won their respective matches in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium on Sunday. GTC beat FC Green Valley by a solitary goal which was scored by N Henery Singh in the 65th minute. Maharana AC beat Sunrise Athletic Club by 1-0. Rajesh Das scored the winning goal in the injury time of the first half.

Tomorrow’s matches: Guwahati City FC vs Dynamo Club;

Young Amateur Club vs Navajyoti Club.

