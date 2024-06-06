Good start for Guwahati against Dibrugarh in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati made a good start against Dibrugarh in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket at Dibrugrh on Wednesday. Invited to bat, Guwahati put 252-7 at stumps on day II.

The match was supposed to start on Tuesday but the first day’s play was washed out due to rain. Two batters of Guwahati- Pradyun Saikia and Sumit Ghadhigaonkar- scored half centuries and there were some notable contributions from Ronti Akhtar and Saahil Jainn too. Pradyun faced 79 balls to score 69 with the help of six boundaries and two over boundaries. Sumit contributed 59 runs on the board and he faced 82 balls. There were two fours and three sixes in his knock. Ronit Akhtar and Saahil Jain scored 41 and 32 runs respectively. Sunil Lachit bagged 2-38.

Also Read: Dhemaji Advances To Finals Of Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament

Also Watch: