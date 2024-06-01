Guwahati Sports Association Announces Squad For 2nd Round Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

DIBRUGARH: Guwahati Sports Association have announced its squad for their 2nd round match in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket.

The competition will be held in Dibrugarh and Guwahati will lock horns against the hosts in their opening game on June 4.

Guwahati's second match is scheduled on June 8 when they will face-off against Bongaigaon.

The players included in the squad are Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Kunal Sarma, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Pradyun Saikia, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dharani Rabha, Subham Mandal, Pushparaj Sharma, Jitu Ali, Diwiz Pathak, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Ronit Akhtar, Rajveer Singh and Rangojyoti Kharghoria.

Saahil Jain has been named as the captain while Kunal Sarma will fulfill the role of vice-captain. This team will be coached by former IPL player Abu Nechim Ahmed with Rajib Rajbongshi serving as the team manager.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Guwahati moved into the next round of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament after their game against Goalpara got been washed out due to rain at Goalpara.

Not a single ball was bowled in the 2-day game which was supposed to begin on Monday, as a result of which, the point was shared between the two sides.

