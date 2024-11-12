Green Valley earn crucial win against Young Amateur in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Green Valley snatched three crucial points against Young Amateur in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday. The match witnessed a single goal and it was scored by Dipankar Das in 10th minute.

The victory helped Green Valley to move into the third spot in the points table with 9 points. Young Amateur are struggling at seventh place in eight-team competition with just six points from six matches.

Tomorrow’s match: Dynamo Club vs Guwahati City FC.

