Sunrise Athletic Club and FC Green Valley shared points in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second match of the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League between Sunrise Athletic Club and FC Green Valley at Nehru Stadium ended as a draw. Both teams scored one goal each in the match.

Sunrise Athletic Club took the lead in the 33rd minute with a goal from Wajid Ali. However, FC Green Valley equalized in the 70th minute through Aryan Sonowal, ensuring that both teams shared the points.

Friday’s game: Dynamo Club vs Maharana AC.

Also Read: GSA A Division Football League: Opening game of Gauhati Town Club & Guwahati City FC ends in a draw

Also Watch: