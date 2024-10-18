Sunrise Athletic Club and FC Green Valley shared points in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

Local Sports

The second match of the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League between Sunrise Athletic Club and FC Green Valley at Nehru Stadium ended as a draw. Both teams scored one goal each in the match.
GUWAHATI: The second match of the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League between Sunrise Athletic Club and FC Green Valley at Nehru Stadium ended as a draw. Both teams scored one goal each in the match.

Sunrise Athletic Club took the lead in the 33rd minute with a goal from Wajid Ali. However, FC Green Valley equalized in the 70th minute through Aryan Sonowal, ensuring that both teams shared the points.

Friday’s game: Dynamo Club vs Maharana AC.

