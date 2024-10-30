Big win for Sunrise Athletic Club as they thrash Young Amateur Club 5-0 in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club thrashed Young Amateur Club 5-0 in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the lemon break Sunrise club were leading by 3-0.

Singdoulien Khongsai opened the account for Sunrise on 38 minute and the side scored the next two goals within a gap of four minutes. Wajid Ali made it 2-0 in the 41 minute and Nelson Rymbai added another goal just one minute later.

Nelson Rymbai and Singdoulien Khongsai scored one goal each in the second half to make the score line 5-0. Wednesday’s game: Gauhati Town Club vs FC Green Valley.

