Guwahati: GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket semifinals on Tuesday at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The group league stage of the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket came to an end at the Nehru Stadium on Monday. Two matches were held on the final day which was won by Bud Cricket Club and City Cricket club. While Bud defeated River Rine Club by 6 wickets, City Cricket Club won against Ankurjyoti Club by 14 runs.

Both the semi finals will be held on Tuesday at the same venue. In the first semi final River Rine Club will face City Cricket Club and Bud Cricket club will take on New Star Club in the other last-four game.

Brief scores: Bud Cricket Club vs River Rine Club: River Rine Club 94-9 (20 overs), Palla Karunakar 21 no, Deepak Gohain 4-18, Bud Cricket Club 98-4 (17.3 overs), Vikash Yadav 25, Manikarna Sarma 24. Ankurjyoti Club vs City Cricket Club: City Cricket Club 140 (20 overs), Tejinder Singh 38, Sanjay Singh 31, Ranjan Sarkar 3-27, Ankurjyoti Club 70-9 (12 overs), Pankaj Khadal 5-21. (Match reduced to 12 overs and revised target for Ankurjyoti was 85).

