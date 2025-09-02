Guwahati: Nepal clinch Senior Men’s T20 Friendly Series title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Senior Men’s T20 Friendly Series between Assam and Nepal A concluded on Monday at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, with Nepal emerged as champions.

The series, played across two premier venues — the ACA Stadium in Guwahati and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung — provided an enriching experience for both teams. Nepal A registered 3 victories, while Assam secured 2 victories.

In the series final, Nepal A, after winning the toss and electing to bat, posted 208/6 in 20 overs, with notable contributions from Sandeep Jora 64 off 39 balls, Subh Kansakar 41 off 26 balls, and Ishan Pandey 32 off 20 balls. Assam’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Ayushman Malakar 2/34 and Avinav Choudhury 2/41.

In reply, Assam fell short of the target, managing a total of 164/9 in 20 overs. Notable contributions came from Bhargab Pratim Lahkar (29 off 17 balls), Saahil Jain (25), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (25). For Nepal, the bowling attack was led by Pawan Saroff (2/14), Sher Malla (2/25), and Akash Chand (2/39).

The closing ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia along with ACA dignitaries including President Taranga Gogoi, Secretary Tridib Konwar.

