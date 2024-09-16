Guwahati: New Star Club, City Cricket Club win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club registered a huge 76 runs victory over Ankurjyoti Club in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Mudassir Alam (80no, 58 balls, 4X5, 6X6) and Arun Sonar (70, 48 balls, 4X8, 6x2) of New Star scored half centuries in the match. Mudassir later also bowled well and bagged three wickets. In the day’s other match City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 8 wickets. Yuvraj Tewari (37) of Gauhati Town Club, Pankaj Rai (3-15) and Sanjay Singh (39 no) of City Cricket Club were the major contributors in the game.

