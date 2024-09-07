New Star Club, City Cricket Club win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A well composed knock from M Habib guided New Star Club to register a six-wicket victory over River Rine Club in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. City Cricket Club dominated in the other game and beat Bud Cricket Club by 8 wickets.

In the first match of the day, chasing 110 to win in 20 overs, New Star club reached the target in 18.1 overs losing four wickets. M Habib scored a half century (56 from 42 balls) with the help of four boundaries and equal number of sixes. Arun Sonar (21) and Dipankar Gogoi (15) remained not out when the match came to an end.

Earlier elected to bat, River Rine Club were bowled out 109 in 19.5 overs. Affan Ahmed (31) was the top scorer.

In the second match of the day Tejinder Singh and Chandradeep Das picked up three wickets each and their side City Cricket Club restricted Bud Cricket club 105-8 in 20 overs. Two good knocks from Sanjib Barman (39) and Angshuman Katoni (38 no) guided City Cricket Club to reach the target in 18.5 overs losing just two wickets.

