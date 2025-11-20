Guwahati Sports Association send Assam Colts to an exposure trip

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association sent a 20-member Assam Colts squad for an exposure trip to Dubai on Wednesday. The squad included 16 players and four support staffs.

The players, U-19 age group, were chosen on the basis of their performance in the last edition of the Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy. The initiative is the part of the association’s plan to give young footballers from the state access to higher-level competition, structured training and the chance to understand global football environments. The squad will train at top facilities in Dubai and Sharjah and play two to three practice matches against leading academy sides.

General Secretary of GSA Devajit Saikia said the association had earlier aimed to send the group to Marbella FC in Spain, but the plan could not go through as twice the visa application of the players were rejected. “Now the players will avail high quality training facilities in Dubai. This will be a new beginning for our youngsters,” he said.

Assam Colts squad: Sarnong Teron, Samujjal Boruah, Hiteswar Kaman, Chandan Yadav, Jyotish Boro, Sowrab Kr Dey, Jurin Bordoloi, Ajanur Rahman, Bibika Rabha, Ripu Narzary, Biman Doley, Sasang Hengna, Akshyat Agam Acharjya, Sujit Kuch, Fungbill Basumatary and Roshan Dungdung. Supporting Staff: Swan Thapa (Coach), Kutar Homyar Hormusdyar, Akash Sinha and Mark Joshua Glass.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam hold nerve to secure draw against Bengal