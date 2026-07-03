Guwahati Sports Association to Hold July 5 Trials for Junior Girls’ Inter-District Football

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will conduct a trial camp on July 5 to select its team for the upcoming Inter-District Junior Girls’ Football Championship. The selection trials will be held at the NFRSA Football Academy ground in Pandu, with aspiring players expected to participate in the camp. The selected squad will represent GSA in the forthcoming inter-district competition.

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