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Guwahati Sports Association to Hold July 5 Trials for Junior Girls’ Inter-District Football

Guwahati Sports Association will hold trials on July 5 to select its team for the Inter-District Junior Girls' Football Championship.
Guwahati Sports Association
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will conduct a trial camp on July 5 to select its team for the upcoming Inter-District Junior Girls’ Football Championship. The selection trials will be held at the NFRSA Football Academy ground in Pandu, with aspiring players expected to participate in the camp. The selected squad will represent GSA in the forthcoming inter-district competition.

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Guwahati Sports Association
Inter-District Junior Girls’ Football Championship
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