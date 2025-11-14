ID Cup Football: Harisinga Town Club thrash Assam Police

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a thrilling match played at the Jajori playground, Harisinga Town Club of Udalguri thrashed defending champions Assam Police 5-0 in a match of the 77th All India Prize Money Independence Day Cup Football Tournament and entered in quarterfinal of the tournament.

The match, organized by the Nagaon Sports Association, saw Harisinga Town Club's Karan Munda scoring a hat-trick, while Moikowam Narzary and Jatin Chutia added to the scoreline with a goal each.

The one-sided match was a major disappointment for the spectators, given the poor display from the police team. The match was officiated by referee Pabitra Bora, assisted by Krishna Kanta Das and Royal Islam on the lines, and Dhruba Jyoti Kalita as the fourth referee.

