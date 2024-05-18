Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrive in Guwahati City for next match Against Rajasthan Royals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team arrived in Guwahati this afternoon to play their next match of IPL against Rajasthan Royals. The match will be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on May 19.

A large number of enthusiastic fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricket stars. The team received a warm welcome upon their arrival and left the airport spending a very short period of time.

This is the first occasion when KKR is visiting Guwahati to play a match in the IPL. KKR and Rajasthan, both qualified for the play off, will appear at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati for their final league game. KKR, top of the points table, collected 19 points from 13 matches. On the other hand Rajasthan Royals are at second spot with 16 points from their 13 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assured of top two spots as rain washes out Gujarat Titans game

Also Watch: