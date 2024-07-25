Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC signs Ankith Padmanabhan from Bengaluru FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC signed young Indian forward Ankith Padmanabhan from Bengaluru FC for the 2024-25 season.

Ankith, 22, made his name playing in the Karnataka side that won the prestigious Santosh Trophy in 2022-23.

In his first reaction after signing Ankith said,“I am happy to join the NorthEast United FC. It was an easy decision for me to make as I knew our assistant coach Naushad Moosa beforehand. I feel this is the right club for me to develop as a player and I am confident that I can equally contribute to the club’s success.”

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Ankith, son of former India international footballer - Padmanabhan - always wanted to be a footballer like his father. He joined Ozone FC - his first club at 9 and progressed quickly through the ranks.

“Ankith is a young, ambitious player with a lot of potential. He’s fast, technically sound and offers a lot going forward. We are happy to have him here,” said Juan Pedro Benali, head coach, NorthEast United FC.

Also Read: NorthEast United FC Bolsters Squad with Signing of Defender Robin Yadav

Also Watch: