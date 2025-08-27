JK Barooah U-19 Inter-District Cricket: Guwahati Storm into final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati secured a spot in the final of the JK Barooah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament, defeating Tezpur by 41 runs in a rain-shortened match played at Rangia on Tuesday.

Due to overnight rain, the match was reduced to 20 overs per side. Batting first after being invited in, Guwahati posted 135 for 9 in their allotted overs. Syed Zeeshan Armand Zuffri (24) and Kunal Basfore (23) were the main contributors with the bat.

In response, Tezpur were bundled out for 94 in 18.1 overs, thanks to a superb bowling performance by Manish Mahato, who claimed 4 wickets for 25 runs. Bimal Dey was the top scorer for Tezpur with 19 runs. In the final Guwahati will face Hailakandi and the game will be held at Goalpara on August 28.

