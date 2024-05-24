Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Bags Best Team Title In 39th Inter District Taekwondo Championship

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) bagged the best team title in the 39th Inter District Taekwondo Championship that concluded at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Tinsukia and Sonitpur finished second and third respectively. Altogether, Kamrup clinched 28 medals, including 14 gold, in the competition. Tinsukia and Sonitpur finished with 11 and 17 medals respectively.

Apart from the players, the best referees and best coaches of the competition award was also distributed by the organizers.

Member Secretary of SLAC Gitartha Goswami attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and also handed over the awards to the winners.

Notably, The 39th All Assam Taekwondo Championship got under way at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on May 19.

Bolin Chetia, MLA and the president of the Assam Taekwondo Association, inaugurated the tournament.

Nearly 1200 players from 39 teams participated in the meet in three different categories-cadet, junior and senior.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the secretary of the Assam Taekwondo Association Hiranya Saikia and several other top officials of the organization.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, two Taekwondo Athletes, Lwangle Singha and Supali Chanda, etched their names in the 37th National Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship.

The championship, hosted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 2nd to 4th, witnessed an impressive display of skill and sportsmanship from athletes across the country.

Representing Assam with finesse and precision, Lwangle Singha showcased his prowess in the individual category, securing the bronze medal. Supali Chanda demonstrated exceptional skill in the individual Poomsae category, earning a silver medal for her outstanding performance on the national stage.

Gautam Roy, the President of Hailakandi District Sports Association, expressed heartfelt congratulations to both medalists.

