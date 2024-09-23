Lakhya Konwar retains the post of general secretary; Assam Olympic Association AGM held in Dibrugarh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhya Konwar re-elected as the general secretary of the Assam Olympic Association during its Annual General Meeting held in Dibrugarh on Sunday. Ashoke Kumar Bharali will be the new treasurer of the association.

The much awaited Annual General Meeting was presided over by Sarbananda Sonowal, who had been elected president unopposed for the second time earlier. All 8 assistant secretaries were also elected unopposed and the posts of senior vice president remained vacant as all the candidates in that post withdrew their nomination earlier.

On the other hand, elections were held in five different posts which were vice president, general secretary, treasurer, joint secretary and executive council member.

All eyes were on the post of general secretary where Lakhya was challenged by four candidates- Gitartha Goswami, Hemanta Kalita, Tapan Das and Bhaskar Das. Lakhya received the highest number of votes.

It may be mentioned here that all the MLA’s, who earlier filed nomination papers in various posts, decided to stay away from the contest. Only 14 voters turned out to vote in the election.

Speaking with the media following the meeting, Lakhya Konwar expressed his gratitude to representatives of the various State and District Sports Associations for choosing him to serve as the Assam Olympic Association’s general secretary for a second term.

In response to a question on the association’s future goals he said, “India is planning to host the Olympics in 2036 and the Assam Olympic Association will create a road map and work on it to produce a maximum number of athletes for the India team in that Games.”

New Executive Council of Assam Olympic Association:

President: Sarbananda Sonowal.

Vice Presidents: Murali Dhar Chowdhury. Kabiranjan Brahma, Raj Kakati, Banee Brata Das, Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Shiladitya Dev, Rajiv Sarma. Subodh Malla Barua and Mriganka Deo Barman.

General Secretary: Lakhya Konwar.

Treasurer: Ashok Kr. Bharali.

Joint Secretaries: Ratul Sarma, Niranjan Saikia, Hiren Gogoi, Ujjal Baruah, Tapan Das, Shantanu Kalita.

Assistant Secretaries: Aftab Hussain, Angshuman Dutta, Arup kr. Thakuria, Benazeer Rashid, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Rajesh Boro, Robin Saikia and Zahirul Haque.

Executive Council Members: Santanu Puzari, Jiten Borthakur, Jitu Bordoloi, L Hemanta Singh, Ranjit Boro, Himanjan Sarma, Tuhin Hazarika, Sarat Hazarika, Pronil Daimari, Dusmanta Borah, Birju Ram, Pankaj Ram Baro, Karuna Saikia, Gitartha Das and Adarsh Choudhury.

