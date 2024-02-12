Nasir Hussain Memorial Inter-District Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament concludes at Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT,

BISWANATH CHARIALI: AASU youth student leader Nasir Hussain Memorial Inter-District Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament, organized at Kamalakanta Kshetra, Biswanath Chariali, concluded successfully last night. The tournament was held under the initiative of All Biswanath District Students’ Union in collaboration with Biswanath Sub-Divisional and Regional units of the student body.

Altogether twenty-seven volleyball teams from across the state participated in this volleyball tournament in which Majuli district team won the tournament defeating Kamrup district in the final match of the gold cup.

AASU Central President Utpal Sarmah, General Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah and others were present at the award distribution ceremony.

