NFRSA defeats Tezpur to lift Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket title

GUWAHATI: NFRSA lifted Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket title defeating Tezpur by virtue of the first innings lead at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. Chasing 385 runs to win, Tezpur were 171-7 in their second innings when the game came to an end. The day undoubtedly belonged to middle order batter of NFRSA Sarupam Purkayastha who scored a century.

NFRSA started the day from their overnight second innings score 71-5. Sarupam, remained not out on 33 yesterday, played beautifully in the morning and the batter got good support from other overnight not out batter Krishna Das.

The duo on the sixth wicket added 78 runs before Krishna got out on his individual score 18. He faced 103 balls and also hit three boundaries.

Although thereafter NFRSA lost wicket on regular intervals but Sarupam continued his good work with the bat and scored century with a well composed knock. The batter finally got out on 156 and he stayed 376 minutes on the wicket. There were 14 boundaries and 2 sixes in his 235-ball knock. NFRSA finished their second innings 223. Gaurav Chetry, 5/84, was the most successful bowler for Tezpur in the second innings.

Chasing 385 runs was always difficult in the second innings and there was also not enough time in hand but Tezpur played some brilliant cricket and took their score 171-7 in the second innings batting just 23.2 overs. Bastab Basumatary, Rajjakuddin Ahmed and Hirok Jyoti Deka brought the bowlers of NFRSA to an ordinary standard. Bastab scored 40 from 26 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. Rajjak took just 29 balls to score 50 with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. On the other hand Hirok contributed 18 balls 26 (4X1, 6X2). The trio once forced NFRSA to keep eight fielders at the boundary. However NFRSA managed to keep control over the game due to some good fielding led by captain Parvez Aziz who took a brilliant catch at long-off.

The final match was followed by an award ceremony which was attended by Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, ACA Apex Council Members Sibapada Bhattacharya and Minu Begum, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) President Paresh Chandra Das and others.

Brief score: NFRSA 1st Innings 354 (122.1 overs), 2nd Innings 223 (86.1 overs), Sarupam Purakayastha 156; Gaurav Chetry 5/84, Tezpur 1st Innings 193 (94.3 overs), Tezpur 2nd innings 171/7 (23.3 overs), Rajjakuddin Ahmed 50, Bastab Basumatary 40; Krishna Das 3/68.

Individual Awards

Player of the final: Parvez Aziz (NFRSA), Best bowler: Kunal Sarma (Guwahati). Best batter: Anurag Talukdar (Tezpur). Player of the tournament: Anurag Talukdar (Tezpur).

