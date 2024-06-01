Guwahati: NFRSA Win By 33 Runs In 2nd Round Of Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: NFRSA defeated Jorhat by 33 runs in the 2nd round match of the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket held in Guwahati's Nehru stadium on Friday.

Electing to bat first, NFRSA put 118 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. In response, Jorhat fell short of the target and could only manage to score 85 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Brief scores: NFRSA 118-6 (20 overs), Bharti Bawa 28, Archana Dutta 26; Jorhat 85-6 (20 overs)-Pahari Saikia 25, Kalpana Chautal 2-19.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, NFRSA thrashed Rangia by 10 wickets in a group stage encounter of the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket Competition held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium.

Monikha Das and Nirupama Baro of the winning team stole the show with their exceptional bowling performance, registering impressive figures of 4-12 and 3-0 respectively.

Electing to bat first, Rangia put up a dismal show with the bat as they were bowled out for just 18 runs in 14 overs.

This humiliating score happens to be one of the lowest in the tournament. NFRSA comfortably chased down this target in only 2.1 overs without losing a wicket.

