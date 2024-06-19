Guwahati: Rain Continues To Play Spoilsport In Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Continuous showers in the last few days in Guwahati have played spoilsport in the Nuruddin Senior Inter district Cricket Championship as opening day’s play of both the semi finals were called off due to bad weather and wet ground.

The semi final matches will resume tomorrow if the weather conditions permit.

Heavy showers have forced the Assam Cricket Association to reschedule the date of both the semi finals. However, first day’s play was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

As per the schedule, Guwahati will lock horns against Tezpur in the semi final at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati.

The other semi-final encounter will witness NFRSA facing Tinsukia in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium.

Though the 1st semifinal between Guwahati and Tezpur got under way on June 13 but only 19 overs were possible due to continuous rain and wet outfield.

The final (4-day format) will be played from June 21 and the ACA Stadium will host the match.

ALSO READ: Assam Cricket Association Reschedules Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Semifinals Due to Rain Interruption

ALSO WATCH: