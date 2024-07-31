Local Sports

Paris Olympic 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain to start campaign today

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign in Paris Olympic on Wednesday. She will face Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women’s 75kg category.
Paris Olympic 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain to start campaign today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign in Paris Olympic on Wednesday. She will face Sunniva Hofstad of Norway  in the women’s 75kg category. The match will start on 3-34PM. Borgohain, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category, became the third Indian boxer to claim a medal in boxing after Vijender Singh (2008 Olympics) and MC Mary Kom (2012 Olympics). At the 2020 edition, Lovlina overpowered Germany's Nadine Apetz in the round of 16 and clinched a medal when she defeated Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan in the quarters.

Also Read: Assam Olympic Association organizes signature campaign for Khel Ratna Lovlina Borgohain

Also Watch:             

Lovlina Borgohain
Paris Olympic 2024

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com