Paris Olympic 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain to start campaign today

GUWAHATI: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign in Paris Olympic on Wednesday. She will face Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women’s 75kg category. The match will start on 3-34PM. Borgohain, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category, became the third Indian boxer to claim a medal in boxing after Vijender Singh (2008 Olympics) and MC Mary Kom (2012 Olympics). At the 2020 edition, Lovlina overpowered Germany's Nadine Apetz in the round of 16 and clinched a medal when she defeated Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan in the quarters.

