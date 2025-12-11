Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Huge win for DBI

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: DBI registered one of the biggest wins of this edition of the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League, thrashing SAI, Guwahati 6-0. Kavin Rymbai scored a superb hat-trick, while Romarius Labnat netted two goals and Mebanshngain Rurkalang added one.

In the other match of the day, NEUFC earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over NFRSA. Dallalmuon Gangte starred with a hat-trick, and Devo Athokpam chipped in with a goal for NEUFC. For NFRSA, Souvik Kar and Sourav Biswas scored one goal each.

After the end of the third round NEUFC are top of the points table with seven points. Sunrise AC leading in the points table in group A also with 7 points.

