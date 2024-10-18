Ranji Trophy: Assam to face Chandigarh from today at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Chandigarh in their second Ranji Trophy match at the ACA Stadium from Friday. This will be Assam’s second home game of the season.

Both teams have played one match so far, with Assam currently sitting sixth in Group D with one point, earned in their opener against Jharkhand. In contrast, Chandigarh, after suffering a heavy defeat to Railways by 181 runs, is positioned seventh and is yet to earn any points.

Assam will once again be without their star player Riyan Parag, who missed the first match due to national duties with the Indian T20 team. Assam still showed resilience in their second innings against Jharkhand, with captain Denish Das leading the charge. Akash Sengupta and vice-captain Mrimoy Dutta also made significant contributions, boosting the team’s confidence ahead of the clash with Chandigarh.

Chandigarh, led by Manan Vohra, will look to bounce back after their disappointing performance. Vohra, who played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL last season, will lead the batting lineup, while experienced pacer Sandeep Sharma will spearhead the bowling attack.

The two sides last faced each other in 2023 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Chandigarh emerged victorious.

