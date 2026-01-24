Ranji Trophy: Haryana respond strongly to Assam total

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Haryana put themselves in a strong position at the end of Day II of their Ranji Trophy match against Assam at North Guwahati on Friday. In reply to Assam’s first-innings total of 247, Haryana reached 164 for 3 at stumps, with opener Yuvraj Singh remaining unbeaten on 70.

Haryana got off to a solid start as Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar added 75 runs for the opening wicket. Ankit scored a brisk 50 off 50 balls, striking eight boundaries and a six. After his dismissal, Yuvraj stitched together another useful partnership of 64 runs with Dheeru Singh, who contributed 25.

Yuvraj showed patience and control, facing 128 deliveries and hitting eight boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 70. Tanmoy Baloda (1 not out) was at the crease with him when play ended for the day.

Earlier, Assam resumed their innings at 187 for 6 and were bowled out for 247 in 118.3 overs. Rituraj Biswas played a courageous knock, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 165 balls, which included eight boundaries. He also shared a valuable 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Dipjyoti Saikia (2).

For Haryana, Anshul Kamboj was the standout bowler with figures of 4 for 35, well supported by Aman Kumar (3 for 35) and Tanmoy Baloda (2 for 53).

