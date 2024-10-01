RECI National Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship: Assam boxers win six gold on closing day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Six boxers from Assam have won gold medals in the junior and sub-junior categories at the RECI National Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship that concluded in the city on Monday.

The final matches of the tournament were held today at the Indoor Stadium of the SAI Centre. In the junior boys’ 70 kg category, Assam’s Sundeep Basumatary won the gold by defeating fellow state boxer Arnab Baruah. Meanwhile, in the junior girls’ category, Assam’s Hema Narzary in the 60 kg and Loniliza Mili in the 70 kg categories played in the finals but had to settle for silver after being defeated.

However, Assam’s girls’ team secured four gold medals in the sub-junior category. In the 33 kg final, Riddhika Bhandari defeated fellow state boxer Pranamika Das, while Spuddha Dikshita Parashar claimed the gold in the 35 kg category. Additionally, Konkanai won the gold in the 52 kg category, and Nehai emerged victorious in the 58 kg category, winning gold.

Shini Hazarika (43 kg), Trisha Pegu (55 kg), and Sangita Sonowal (58 kg) played in the finals but had to settle for silver. In the sub-junior boys’ category, Abhigyan Bora won the gold in the 33 kg division, while Abhiyan Boro had to settle for silver after losing in the final of the 33 kg category. Assam won a total of 38 medals in the junior and sub-junior categories, comprising six gold, eight silver and 24 bronze.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by BFI Secretary General and Secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association Subodh Malla Barua, senior sports organizer Bishnuram Nunisa, Kalyan Gogoi and Olympian boxer Manoj Kumar.

