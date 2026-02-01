Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Railways book quarter-final berths

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Punjab and Railways confirmed their places in the quarter-finals from Group B of the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2025-26, following the conclusion of Saturday’s group league matches.

Punjab registered a convincing 5-2 victory over Odisha in their final group match at Dhakuakhana, while Railways played out a 2-2 draw against Meghalaya at Silapathar to seal their qualification.

With Kerala’s match against Services postponed to Sunday, the final quarter-final spot from Group B remains undecided. Kerala have already qualified with a game in hand and are assured of finishing at the top of the group, having collected 10 points from four matches.

Railways and Punjab have secured the second and third positions respectively, both on seven points, with Railways placed higher due to a superior head-to-head record. Meghalaya are currently fourth with six points, followed by Services on three points, while Odisha remain at the bottom of the standings with two points.

Sunday’s encounter may hold little significance for Kerala, but Services still have a lot at stake. A win would take them to six points, drawing level with Meghalaya, who currently occupy the final qualification spot. In the event of a tie on points, Services would advance to the quarter-finals due to a better goal difference, as their earlier match against Meghalaya ended in a 2-2 draw. Any other result will see Meghalaya progressing to the knock-out stage.

