Santosh Trophy: Services top Group A after draw with Kerala; Goa second after being held by Assam

ITANAGAR: Former champion Services finished on top of Group A in the Santosh Trophy on Friday at the Golden Jubilee Stadium after drawing 1-1 with Kerala. While Services finished with 10 points from five matches in the six-team group, Kerala completed its engagements with eight points.

Both goals in the match came in the first half. Kerala took the lead in the 22nd minute off a corner kick. Kerala skipper Arjun V lobbed the ball diagonally at the far corner, and Sajeesh E completed the job with a neat header. Services was quick to press hard and finally found the equaliser just before halftime in the 45+4 minute through Samir Murmu, who so far has scored nine goals in the current edition.

The second place in Group A went to Goa after it drew 3-3 with Assam. While Delton Colaco, Lloyd Cardozo and Joshua D’Silva scored for Goa Pragyan Sundar, Sudeepta Konwar, and Milan Basumatary found the goals for Assam.

All four teams—Services, Goa, Kerala and Assam—have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Agencies

