WeRNE lift Sitaram Chhawchharia Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament Trophy

GUWAHATI: WeRNE lifted the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament title defeating ACA Cricket Academy by 5 wickets in the final held at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Diwiz Pathak and Shreeraj Goenka of the winning team were the top performers with the bat, and both of them scored half centuries.

Invited to bat, ACA Cricket Academy bowled out 172 runs in 39 overs. While Pranab Gogoi (40 runs in 56 balls) was the top scorer, Aman Yadav (23) and Dyutimoy Nath (29) were the other major contributors. Jabed Ahmed (3 wickets), Amarjit Sahu and Md Taizuddin (two wickets each) were among the top performers with the ball.

WeRNE chased the target in 43 overs losing five wickets. Diwiz Pathak took 77 balls to score 69 not out (4x8, 6x1). Shreeraj Goenka (51 runs in 81 balls, 4x6, 6x1) also scored half -century. Mohit Thakur finished with 2-41.

Individual awards: Man of the Final: Diwiz Pathak (WeRNE), Best Wicket Keeper: Varun Jajodia (Ankurjyoti Club), Best batter: Diwiz Pathak (WeRNE). Best bowler: Mohit Thakur (ACA Cricket Academy). Best fielder: Dyutimoy Nath (ACA Cricket Academy): Man of the Tournament: Diwiz Pathak (WeRNE). Promising players: Sujad Islam (Goalpara CA), Prasanta Barman (ANA Cricket Academy). Viral Bishnoi (GTC), Chitrantan Khatoniar (Rhinoland CA), Manas Gupta (Ankurjyoti Club) and Mrinmoy Das (New Star).

