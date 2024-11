Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC played out a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant is an ISL 2024-25 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Both goals came in the first-half with Hugo Boumous opening the scoring for Odisha FC, while Manvir Singh bagged the equaliser for the Mariners. Agencies

Also Read: Indian Super League: Hyderabad to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant today at Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Also Watch: