‘My small goal has been fulfilled’: Asmita Dey on CWG judo gold

Agartala: Commonwealth Games gold medallist in judo Asmita Dey on Wednesday said her goal of winning a medal has been achieved, attributing her success to hard work, consistency and discipline.

Speaking to ANI during a felicitation programme organised by the Tripura government in Agartala, Dey said that while she has achieved her immediate goal, she still has several other targets to accomplish.

“I want to say that the goal I have been working towards, which was to win a medal, has been achieved. I still have other goals that I need to accomplish, but for now, my small goal has been fulfilled,” Dey said.

Asmita clinched the women’s 48kg gold medal after defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach in a gripping Commonwealth Games final that was decided in Golden Score, securing India’s first judo gold medal of the Games.

She was later joined on the podium by Harsh Singh, who won gold, Yamini Mourya, who claimed silver, and Unnati Sharma, who bagged bronze, taking India’s judo medal tally to four.

She said achieving the medal required sustained hard work, consistency and discipline.

“It took a lot of hard work, consistency, and discipline to achieve this, all of which were essential. That’s why I have won this medal today,” she added.

The CWG gold medallist also received a warm and grand welcome in Agartala on Wednesday after returning to India and subsequently to her home state Tripura following her impressive sporting achievement.

Hundreds of admirers, sports enthusiasts and well-wishers gathered at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala to welcome the young athlete. The atmosphere was celebratory as supporters applauded and extended their best wishes to Asmita for bringing laurels to Tripura and the country.

Asmita’s achievement has generated considerable enthusiasm among the state’s sporting fraternity and is being seen as an inspiration for young athletes across Tripura.

The state government and sports department have reiterated their commitment to encouraging sporting talent and providing athletes with greater opportunities to compete at national and international levels. (ANI)

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