National Rifle/Pistol trials conclude with Haryana ruling the day

Bhopal: Haryana dominated the final day of the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 & 4 at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here on Friday, as Paris Olympics quota holder Sarabjot Singh and state-mate Suruchi claimed the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol T4 trials with superb performances.

The women’s event saw a Haryana sweep with Surbhi Rao and Asian Games champion Palak taking second and third spots respectively.

Sarabjot overcame a stiff challenge from Navy’s Kunal Rana in the final, shooting 244.8, to the Navy man’s 243.9. Olympian Gurpreet Singh of the Army, retained his third spot with 222.6, from his T3 performance on Thursday.

Kunal had topped the qualification round, scoring 585. Sarabjot was placed fourth after with a score of 583.

Suruchi, the gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games in the 10m air pistol team event, won with a score of 242.8 defeating teammate Surbhi Rao, who shot 240.3. Palak, who had won Thursday’s T3 event, came in third with 218.7.

The winner was placed 6th after the qualification with a score of 575 while Palak topped with 585. IANS

Also Read: Asian Games champion Palak wins gold on first day of Air Pistol trials at MP State Shooting Academy

Also Watch: