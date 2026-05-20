Neymar Earns Recall to Brazil Squad for World Cup

Rio de Janeiro: Neymar was named in Brazil’s squad on Monday for next month’s FIFA World Cup, ending an absence of more than two and a half years from the national team.

The Santos star was one of the last names read out by manager Carlo Ancelotti, ending a selection debate that has dominated Brazil’s media in recent weeks.

“We chose Neymar not because we think he will be a good backup, but because he can add to the team with his qualities,” Ancelotti told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

“Whether he plays one minute or 90 minutes... I think we have to focus on the quality of the minutes collectively on the pitch. He will play if he deserves to play. Training will decide that. I think it is important not to place all the expectations on one player.”

The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has since struggled with injuries, managing only 17 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions after returning to boyhood club Santos in January last year.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year. He is an important player and he will be important in this World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “He has the same role, obligation and responsibility as the other 25 players.” IANS

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