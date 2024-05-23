Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League amidst knee injury recovery

RIYADH: Neymar is set to miss the start of the next Saudi Pro League season as he recovers from a serious knee injury, Al Hilal’s coach said Tuesday.

The Brazilian attacker suffered the injury in October and missed much of the current campaign, but Al Hilal still won the league for a record-extending 19th time earlier this month.

The Saudi league traditionally starts in August and the former Barcelona and PSG star will also miss next month’s Copa America.

“All I know now is that the time given to Neymar to recover and with similar injuries it is approximately from 10 to 11 months,” Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus told reporters in Riyadh.

“If we calculate mathematically, he will not be ready at the beginning of pre-season training,” added Jesus, whose champions have two games left in the current league campaign.

The 32-year-old Neymar had surgery in Brazil in November for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage. Agencies

Also Read: Brazil squad for Copa America picked Vinicius leads attack without Neymar

Also Watch: