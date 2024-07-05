Not seen Rohit getting emotional on the field like he did on June 29, says Virat Kohli

Mumbai: India star batter Virat Kohli praised skipper Rohit Sharma for showing emotions on the field on the day India won the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown Barbados. "I have played with him for 15 years but have never seen Rohit show so much emotion on the field," said Kohli at the felicitation function organised by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli said winning the T20 World Cup 2024 was a special moment for him as he had not realised the gravity of the moment when he was part of M.S. Dhoni's team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup at this same venue. "I was 21-22 at that time and did not realise why the senior players were getting so emotional. After winning this World Cup, I have realised how special this is," said Kohli, who said he had instantly realised that it was time for him to say goodbye to the format and make way for youngsters.

It was Thursday evening, and the streets were alive with jubilation, for the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, was set to parade through Marine Drive. As the open-top bus began its journey from the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), a sea of fans in blue jerseys stretched out along Marine Drive, chanting patriotic slogans. "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Jitega Bhai Jitega, India Jitega,” and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the evening air, mingling with the calls of street vendors and the honks of vehicles.

The sheer volume of people created a stampede-like situation at several points. Mumbai Police, however, had anticipated the fervour and had deployed a large number of personnel along the route, ensuring the safety of the crowd. Their vigilance paid off as they averted any major incidents, though a few people fell ill and had to be hospitalised. IANS

