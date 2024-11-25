Novak Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as new coach for Australian Open 2025

London: After fighting many pitched battles with him for nearly a decade, former World No.1 Novak Djokovic has appointed his one-time rival Andy Murray as his coach for the 2025 season’s first Grand Slam in Australia.

The 37-year-old Djokovic of Serbia took to social media on Saturday to announce that longtime friend and rival Andy Murray will be his new coach starting from the next Australian Open in Melbourne. Murray retired from professional tennis earlier this year at the Paris Olympics.

Born one week apart in May 1987, both climbed to the top of the ATP Rankings and battled on the world’s biggest stages. Djokovic and Murray clashed in 36 ATP head-to-head showdowns, with the former winning 25 of them. They met in 19 finals, including the championship match at seven majors and the 2016 ATP Finals. They most recently played in the 2017 Doha final.

Announcing their partnership in a video message on his social media channel, Djokovic said, “We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, and history-makers. I thought our story might be over. It turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome aboard the coach, Andy Murray.” IANS

