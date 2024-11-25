Pain continues for Man City, Arsenal back to winning ways

London: Hopes that the news of Pep Guardiola’s contract extension could help end Manchester City’s longest-ever losing streak were dashed when the defending champions fell 4-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. James Maddison started for the visitors and justified the decision of coach Ange Postecoglou with two goals in the first 20 minutes to leave City looking groggy.

Striker Dominic Solanke set up right-back Pedro Porro to net the third in the 52nd minute on Saturday night. Timo Werner teed up Brennan Johnson in injury time to end a miserable afternoon for Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal returned to action with a convincing 3-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest, with Bukayo Saka shining as he returned to full fitness. The winger opened the scoring with the help of Martin Odegaard after 15 minutes and then provided the assist for Thomas Partey to double the lead in the 52nd minute.

Arsenal dominated against a rival that failed to get a shot on target all game, and Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the 86th minute to round off a win which ends a four-game streak without taking all three points.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca had a happy return to Leicester, as his new side won 2-1. Nicolas Jackson continued his positive start to the campaign with the opening goal after 15 minutes, while Enzo Fernandez assured the points with a quarter of an hour left on the clock, even though Leicester netted a late consolation thanks to Jordan Ayew’s 95th-minute penalty.

Ismaila Sarr was quick off the mark with a fourth-minute strike as Crystal Palace got off to a flying start, but Ollie Watkins levelled in the 36th minute. Palace has just one win all season, but Justin Devenny put it ahead on the stroke of halftime after Sarr’s assist. Ross Barkley saved a point for Aston Villa with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Wolverhampton look to be hitting form after a poor start to the campaign, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice, along with Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes, after Alex Iwobi had put Fulham ahead at Craven Cottage.

Brighton won the south-coast derby away to Bournemouth, with Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma scoring in the fourth and 49th minutes, and although Carlos Baleba’s red card left Brighton with 10 men, Bournemouth didn’t get back into things until David Brooks’ injury-time penalty.

Everton had the better chances at home to Brentford but could not find the net against a side that often struggled away from home. IANS

