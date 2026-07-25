Pep Guardiola turns down Italy head coach role

MILAN: Former Manchester City and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has turned down the opportunity to coach the Italy national team.

The 55-year-old Spaniard, regarded as one of football’s greatest managers, held talks over becoming Italy’s head coach, with the country’s football federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago suggesting financial flexibility could be shown for a candidate of his stature.

Italy has been searching for a new coach since Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April after the four-time world champion failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

FIGC also sounded out Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti before holding discussions with Guardiola, Italian technical director Paolo Maldini said on Thursday. Agencies

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